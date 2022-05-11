Maharashtra ATS To Take Custody Of 4 Khalistani Terrorists Arrested In Haryana

Days after the Border Security Force (BSF) had arrested four Khalistan terrorists from Haryana's Karnal, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will now take custody of the four detainees and carry on further investigation.

As reported by ANI, the four people identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder will go under the Maharastra ATS's custody and will be interrogated as required. Notably, some old cases have also been registered against them in Maharashtra, reported ANI, citing sources in the Maharashtra Home department.

The four accused were earlier arrested on Thursday when they were on the way to Adilabad in Telangana for delivering a consignment containing around 7.5 kg RDX, 30 live cartridges, a pistol, and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash. They hailed from Punjab and had six mobile phones in possession with foreign or Pakistani SIM cards.

Notably, after the four arrests, the Punjab Police had detained another person from Faridkot in connection to the Karnal terror plot case. The man was later identified as Jashanpreet Singh, cousin of another accused Amandeep Singh.

Khalistan terrorists were in the arms and drugs business

It is pertinent to note that in the ongoing investigation, it was revealed that the four accused were in the business of arms and drug supply. Informing about the same, a senior police official has revealed that the accused were natives of a village near the Indian borders where they would easily receive explosives and drugs through drones.

The police have also mentioned that the accused supplied drugs and explosives to many other parts of the country while on the other hand, Pakistan handler Harvinder Singh Rinda used to provide them with explosives and drugs and further give details about the delivery spots.

(Image: PTI)