Maharashtra BJP MLA Suspension: SC Reserves Order On Plea By 12 Lawmakers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the plea filed by 12 BJP lawmakers challenging the Maharashtra Assembly's resolution of July 2021 to suspend them for a period of one year for disorderly conduct in the House.

A three judges bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar reserved the orders after hearing submissions from all the sides. Senior Advocate C A Sunderam represented the State of Maharashtra while Senior Advocates Mahesh Jethmalani and Mukul Rohatgi ,Advocate Ravi Sharma, Chirag Shah and Utsav Trivedi

represented the suspended lawmakers.

Addressing his rejoinder to the submissions made by Sunderam, senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued before the top court that the power of of the house to suspend is not under question.

Jethmalani further stressed that In the present case, it was a first time offence. "Prolonged suspension is worse than expulsion as your lordships pointed out that the rights of the constituents is affected," and to buttress the said argument Mr. Jethamalani relied upon the judgment of privy council in the case of Barton Vs Taylor. Mr. Jethamalani further submitted that a bare perusal of Art. 194(3) as it existed before 44th amendment to the constitution makes it amply clear that the legislative assembly only have those powers and privileges as it vested in House of Commons before the commencement of the constitution and while citing on standing order of House of Commons (1948), Mr. Jethamalani submitted that power to suspend a member as vested House of Commons before the commencement of our constitution, was limited to suspending a member for the maximum of the session.

Citing a recent case of suspension in Rajya Sabha, Jethmalani argued, "In a recent Rajya Sabha case where 12 members were suspended in the winter session, they were given an opportunity to apologise."

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi who represented another suspended lawmaker told the Apex Court bench that suspension for such a long term (of one year) is" totally irrational"

Earlier on Tuesday, the top court had made an oral observation that the suspension from Legislative Assembly for one year should be linked with some purpose.

The bench had also stated that there has to be an "overpowering reason" that the member should not be allowed to even attend the next session.

The observation from the bench had come in after senior Advocate C A Sunderam had argued before the bench that a judicial review of what is happening in the House shall only be in case of a gross illegality else the same would hinder the separation of powers done under the Constitution.

Mr Sunderam had further stated that if there is a power to punish lies with the house through the Constitution then no parliamentary law can define what punishment can be.

It's the power of the legislature to punish someone in the way which it deems fit whether it's suspension, expulsion or disqualification, Sunderam had argued.

During the two-day Monsoon Session of the state legislature on July 5, BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year for allegedly abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who was in the chair.

The suspended MLAs were accused of misbehaving in the House, leading to action. They were also noted to have used “abusive language” against the presiding officer, Bhaskar Jadhav. Furthermore, the court said that the suspension could not be for a period of one year.