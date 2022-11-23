Maharashtra: Case Registered Against Jawan For Displaying Revolver During Procession

Police said on Tuesday they have registered a case against a jawan for allegedly wielding a revolver in a procession at Ambad town in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

The accused, Shaikh Bilal Shaikh Dilwar, was dancing in the procession taken out on the occasion of the birth anniversary of erstwhile Mysore kingdom ruler Tipu Sultan wielding the revolver on Monday, the police said.

An on-duty constable seized the licenced firearm and lodged a complaint.

The police said Dilwar violated prohibitory orders imposed by the deputy collector banning display, possession of weapons, arms and ammunition.

Police inspector Shirish Humbe said a case has been registered against him under the Arms Act.

