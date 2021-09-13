Maharashtra CID Approves Arrest Warrant Against Param Bir Singh; Search For Ex-CP To Begin

In a big development in the cases and controversies surrounding Param Bir Singh, the Malabar Hill Police station has been asked to issue and execute an arrest warrant against the former Mumbai CP. Republic Media Network has accessed the Maharashtra CID's letter to Malabar Hill Police station asking for the execution of the bailable arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal Commission against Param Bir Singh who has repeatedly failed to appear before the commission despite several summons.

However, Param Bir Singh's whereabouts remain unknown as the ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, has not returned to work after taking multiple consecutive medical leaves. During this time, multiple FIRs have been registered against Param Bir Singh on various charges including those of extortion.

Arrest warrant after penalties

A one-man high-level inquiry commission (Chandiwal Commission) had urged the Maharashtra DGP to depute a high-ranking officer to issue a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This was after Param Bir Singh failed to appear before the Chandiwal commission for the fourth time in a row. He was also asked to pay Rs. 50,000 for non-compliance with the summons for the recording of his statement. Prior to the fine of Rs 50,000, he was also slapped with penalties of Rs. 25,000 twice on August 25 and August 19 by Justice KU Chandiwal for not appearing before the Inquiry Commission. Before that, he was asked to pay Rs. 5000 on June 22 for not responding to the summon.

CID letter to Malabar Hill Police Station

Param Bir levels extortion allegations on Anil Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government on March 30 constituted the Chandiwal Commission to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Param Bir Singh accused then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants of Mumbai.

He alleged that Deshmukh suggested the possibility of a collection of Rs 40-50 crores from such establishments. Anil Deshmukh and NCP had refuted all extortion allegations, saying that Param Bir Singh was making such allegations to save himself from the Mansukh Hiren death case which is linked to the Antilia bomb scare case. However, Anil Deshmukh had to step down as Maharashtra Home Minister after Bombay HC allowed CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry in the Rs 100 crore extortion racket as alleged by Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh claimed he stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds after which he was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. Deshmukh is currently also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, while the NIA has filed a 10,000 page chargesheet against Param Bir's old reportee Sachin Vaze under sections pertaining to murder and the UAPA.