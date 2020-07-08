Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Condemns Attack On Ambedkar's Rajgruha; Vows Strict Action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemned the attack by unidentified men on Dr. B R Ambedkar's 'Rajgruha' premises on Tuesday and vowed to take strict action on those involved in the act. Terming the act as a shocking incident, CM Thackeray said that the premises was a place of worship -- not only for Ambedkar's followers but for the society. Further, he called 'Rajgruha' as a pilgrimage site for the people of Maharashtra where the bibliography of the architect of the Constitution was preserved. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he had ordered the police to take strict action on the perpetrators and vowed zero tolerance to such behaviour or acts.

READ | Vandalism At Ambedkar's 'Rajgruha' Abode leaves Plants Strewn Pell-mell; Probe Ordered

CM Uddhav condemns attack on Rajgruha

राजगृहाच्या आवारात घुसून काही गुंडांनी धुडगूस घातला हे धक्कादायक आहे. ही वास्तू फक्त आंबेडकरी जनतेची नाही तर संपूर्ण समाजाचे श्रद्धास्थान आहे. आपला ग्रंथखजीना डाॅ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांनी या वास्तुत जपून ठेवला. महाराष्ट्रातील तमाम जनतेचे हे तीर्थक्षेत्रच आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 8, 2020

राजगृहाचा अवमान करणाऱ्यांची सरकार गय करणार नाही. कडक कारवाईचे आदेश मी पोलीसांना दिले आहेत.

-मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 8, 2020

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling Racket Gets Fresh Suspect; Customs Sure Of Cracking Case In 2 Days

CCTV footage from the erstwhile home of the Constitution's architect shows a person smashing flower pots in the compound before fleeing, the official said. Matunga police have registered an FIR in the incident. Located at Hindu Colony in Dadar, the two-storey heritage bungalow houses the Ambedkar Museum where Babasaheb's books, portrait, ashes and vessels are among the artifacts.

Mumbai: Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised by unidentified persons, earlier today. CCTV cameras were also damaged. Police at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mV7uuDCFCv — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

READ | Vikas Dubey's Close Aide Amar Dubey Gunned Down By UP STF As Police Close In On Gangster

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe after unidentified persons vandalized BR Ambedkar's premises 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai on Tuesday. CCTV cameras at the premises were also damaged. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh urged the people not to gather near 'Rajgruha' as the police were already investigating the matter. He further said that he had directed the police officials to launch a probe and nab the accused.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemned the attack on the 'Rajgruha' premises and called it a misdeed of anti-social mentality. Further, Ajit Pawar said that police were already investigating the matter and that De. B R Ambedkar's were deeply rooted in the society & could not be thwarted by efforts as such. The Deputy CM also urged the people to maintain peace and not fall prey to 'such anti-social forces'.

READ | Centre Tells States, UTs To Amplify Awareness On Mental Health Amid Rising COVID Cases