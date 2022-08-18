Maharashtra: Details Of Boat Found With AK-47 Rifles Accessed; Know Where It Came From

Quick links:
After it came to light that the unmanned boats found in Maharashtra's Raigad belonged to Neptune Maritime Security, Republic accessed exclusive details of the vessel that set sail from Dubai on June 22. Sources told Republic TV that at the time of sail, there were eight people on board-- three crew members and five passengers.
One boat was found at Harihareshwar beach, in which 3 AK-47 rifles with ammo were found in a custom-made box, while the second boat, a lifeboat, was found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found. The sticker of Neptune Maritime Security was on the boxes, after which the company was contacted.
The boat's name is 'Lady Harn', owned by Australian lady Hanah Laundersgun. Her husband James Harbert was the captain of the boat.
Giving information about the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said, "There is no confirmation of any terror angle. However, we are not ruling out anything, investigating all aspects. Police have been asked to be on high alert. Some details cannot be revealed as it may spread an atmosphere of fear."
Fadnavis further said, "The Central agencies have been informed about the developments. No possibilities of any consequences would be taken lightly."
Meanwhile, officials of the Home Ministry have taken stock of the situation and are in communication with authorities in Maharashtra.