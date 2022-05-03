Maharashtra DGP Confident Of Police Preparedness; Action On Raj Thackeray Likely Today

Addressing a media briefing, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth revealed that the Aurangabad Police Commissioner will take requisite action against Raj Thackeray over his May 1 speech on Tuesday itself. The MNS chief had given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. Maintaining that the police are capable of managing the law and order situation, he stated that 87 companies of SRPF and over 30,000 Home Guards have been deployed across the state.

He also mentioned that prevention action has been taken against 15,000 persons whereas notice under Section 149 of the CrPC has been issued to over 13,000 individuals. This provision empowers the police to intervene to prevent the commission of any cognizable offence. Noting that the leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled and the entire force is on "ready mode" to maintain law and order, he warned that strict action shall be taken against anyone who disturbs the peace.

Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth remarked, "Today, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil took a review meeting of the law and order situation. Maharashtra Police is capable of handling any law and order situation. We are fully prepared for that. All police forces have been directed to maintain law and order. Preventive action has been taken on a large scale against anti-social and criminal elements. Many meetings have taken place at the local level to maintain social harmony. SRPF and Home Guard have been deployed in large numbers in the state."

On the probe into Raj Thackeray's speech, he clarified, "Aurangabad Police Commissioner has studied the speech. He is competent in taking appropriate action pertaining to the speech". At present, Dilip Walse Patil is meeting Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the law and order situation.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques for the first time during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane on April 12. Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".