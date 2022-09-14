Maharashtra DGP Seeks Detailed Report After Four Sadhus Attacked In Sangli; Probe Underway

After four sadhus were allegedly attacked by a mob in Sangli district on Tuesday over suspicion of being child abductors, the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth has now sought a detailed report from Sangli SP Dikshit Gedam. The police are also interrogating the villagers regarding the brutal attack on the Sadhus.

Earlier, Sangli SP Gedam informed that they have not received any complaint or a formal report regarding the issue. "We are looking into viral videos and verifying facts. Necessary action to be taken," he said.

4 Sadhus Attacked On Suspicion Of Being Child Lifters

As per police sources, the four Sadhus, residents of Uttar Pradesh were heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Karnataka's Bijapur in a car. On Monday, they halted at a temple in Lavanga village in Jat tehsil. While resuming their journey on Tuesday, they asked a boy for directions. This led some locals to suspect that they all were part of criminal gangs which abduct children.

The locals when came to inquire, they couldn't understand the language of the Sadhus which led to a heated argument. In the video, some locals can be seen pulling the Sadhus out of their white SUV and brutally assaulting them. They hit them with sticks and belts after which they were severely injured. The police then arrived on the spot and admitted the Sadhus to the nearby hospital.

A police official said, "There was an argument that escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by the locals". A police team investigated the matter and later it was found that the sadhus were indeed members of an `Akhada' in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

'Maharashtra govt will take strict action': Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar spoke exclusively to Republic TV and assured of taking the matter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. "I don't have much information about this but I will still discuss the Sangli issue where the Sadhus were attacked with CM Shinde. I am confident that the state government will take the matter seriously and will direct the police to take strict action against those guilty".

On being asked about the Sadhus being beaten over the suspicion of child abductors, the BJP leader said, "Because of these rumours such incidents have been taking place in the country like Palghar lynching. We are living in the 21st century and people should not lose their lives because of some rumours. A complete inquiry will be done and within the jurisdiction of law & order and Maharashtra government will take necessary action," he added.

(Image: RepublicWorld/ANI)