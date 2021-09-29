A day after Shiv Sena Leader and Minister Anil Parab reached the Enforcement Directorate office, another Shiv Sena leader and MP Bhavana Gawali has also been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case. According to official sources, he has been summoned for appearing at the ED office located in Mumbai on October 4, Monday.

Earlier, one of her close aides Saeed Khan was arrested by the central agency in the same case file under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After taking the custody of Saeed Khan, the agency reported to a special PMLA court that MP Bhavana Gawali was involved in a criminal conspiracy for converting a trust into a private company through Khan by the means of forgery. A big fraud involving the layering of funds worth around Rs 18 crores was done under Gawali's directions.

Saeed Khan is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust' which is now functioning as a company. Earlier on September 7, ED summoned two people associated with Bhavana Gawali's Trust. But, the two did not appear before the Directorate citing personal reasons and asked for 15 days.

Money laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

The Enforcement Directorate earlier filed a case against the Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali for involvement in money laundering and fraud of around Rs 17-18 crore. She was accused of being involved in financial irregularities related to the trust by misusing her power in obtaining government grants and funds.

The BJP had also filed a complaint against Bhavana Gawali with the ED, CBI, and the IT department stating that Shiv Sena MP had embezzled 100 crores during her 22-year tenure as an MP of the Yavatmal-Washim constituency. Following this, ED conducted searches across nine locations in Maharashtra on August 30.

Another Shiv Sena leader summoned by ED

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab reached the Enforcement Directorate office after he was summoned by the central agency in connection to another case.

After receiving the summons, Minister Parab was finally given the date of August 31 to appear before the ED. Along with that, his close aide, Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate was also summoned under the same matter.

The summons came after a video clip went viral where Minister Anil Parab was seen ordering for the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane for his statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He reportedly said 'Slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray'.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/Twitter/@BhavanaGawali)