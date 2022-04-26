Maharashtra: Father-son Duo Get Life Sentence For Murder

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 64-year-old man and his son to imprisonment for life for murdering the latter’s wife. District and sessions judge K D Jadhav found Hari Nama Kavate and his son Malu (32) guilty of the offence registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sentenced them to imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on them. The order was passed on April 19, and the copy was made available on Tuesday.

Additional public prosecutors Rachana Bhoir and Kadmbini Khandagale informed the court that Malu Kavate had married the victim Lalita on April 12, 2014 and in a couple of months, the accused started harassing her and suspected her character. Following the harassment, the victim returned to her parents' house only to be taken back to her in-laws’ place on October 18, 2014.

However, two days later, the victim was found dead in her in-laws' house with multiple injuries, the prosecution said. The Kavates were subsequently booked for murder. In his order, the judge said, “The alleged incident took place due to greater degree of provocation arising out of lust. The accused are not habitual criminals. Though the deceased was in the trusteeship of the accused and the accused was in the dominant position while causing the incident, the mitigating circumstances are more than aggravating circumstances."

The court also directed the superintendent of the district court at Kalyan to file a complaint under section 195 of the CrPC against witnesses Damu Zendu Bhala, Rajashri Kishore Kavate and Vishnu Malu Mengal, who turned hostile, for perjury punishable under section 193 of the IPC.

