Maharashtra: Four Get Life Term For Killing Minor Boy Of Family For Property

The Jalna district court in Maharashtra on Tuesday handed life imprisonment to four persons, all relatives, for kidnapping their three-year-old nephew and killing him over a property dispute in 2016.

The district and sessions court judge K M Jaiswal convicted Rameshwar Jodiwale (36), his brother Mukesh Jodiwale (31), his wife Nitu Rameshwar (30), and cousin Pavan Jodiwale (29) for murder and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convicts. The police also ordered the convicts to pay compensation of Rs 25,000 to the mother of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, the Jodiwale brothers didn't want to part the share of their ancestral property with their brother Manoj Jodiwale.

Assistant government pleader Varsha Mukim said Pavan Jodiwale kidnapped the three-year-old son of Manoj Jodiwale from a marriage ceremony on June 1, 2016, in Jalna. They smashed his head using a heavy stone and dumped the body in the Mantha square area of Jalna city.

Police scanned CCTV footages of the school where the mass marriage function was held and also checked the call records of the accused, Mukim told the court.

A total of 13 witnesses were examined during the trial.

