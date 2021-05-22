Maharashtra Govt Argues 'don't Want Any Fretters On Investigation' Against Param Bir Singh

The Bombay High Court on Friday night heard the case pertaining to ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh who was seeking to quash the FIR against him filed by police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge. The Bench comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade sat late into the night to hear the case. The state of Maharashtra was represented by Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, while Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for Param Bir Singh. Meanwhile, Counsel Talekar appeared for the complainant inspector Bhimrao Ghadge.

Bombay High Court hears case on Param Bir Singh

The case pertains to Ghadge's complaint where he alleged that ex-top cop Param Bir Singh asked him to stop the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore involving 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders. Khambata arguing for the state said that the charges of malafide against Param Bir Singh have been made in various directions. However, the Bombay HC in response pointed out to Param Bir Singh's counter allegation that the Ghadge and the state government are 'hand in glove'. Khambata in his argument remarked that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner should substantiate his claim.

However, the Court directed Senior Advocate Khambata to address the investigation pertaining to the case against Param Bir Singh. Khambata in his argument remarked that he will begin with 5th FIR first and move to the other four later. The charges here pertain to Ghadge's investigation that 22 people were involved in corruption charges in the KDMC region.

As per reports, the case filed against Param Bir Singh pertains to Ghadge's complaint. Senior Advocate Khambata appearing for the state argued he cannot make a statement regarding the case.

"I am not in a position to make a statement. This is a very serious matter under the SC/ST Act. I am not saying we will arrest him overnight, but I don't want any fretters on the investigation", Khambata argued.

Khambata further stated that in his previous argument, he had assured that Param Bir Singh will not be arrested. However, he remarked during the hearing that Singh 'misused' it and approached the Supreme Court to challenge everything 'in a sweep' including the current petition that the bench was hearing. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani arguing for Param Bir Singh, countered by stating that the FIR against Singh was 'wholly misconceived'.

"They are using Mr Ghadge," argued Jethmalani.

In addition, he also alleged that 'ludicrous' cases were being filed against Param Bir for his letter against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. "What the state has indulged in is manifestly illegal. In case of a fresh investigation or de-novo investigation, there has to an express order from the court. There is a delay of 5 years in filing the FIR. And it has come only after Param Bir's letter." argued Jethmalani. He also added that the matter is pending before the judiciary, even as the state has interfered.

"But for the state to interfere when the matters is pending before the judiciary is the grossest form of contempt. It is nothing but exercise in vendetta This investigation is ex facie illegal. It is not just coercive action," Jethmalani further argued.

In addition, he also mentioned that the FIR against Singh was lodged in Akola, but the police there had refused to register the case because the matter was pending. Following this, Ghadge complained in Thane, Jethmalani stated. He also alleged that Ghadge may make any allegations as he was 'disgruntled'.

"When a disgruntled accused is picked up, words are put in his mouth, he may say whatever. What is happening in Maharashtra has reached new depths." he added

Moreover, Jethmalani also brought up the case against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla. Jethmalani argued that a case has been filed against Sukla for wiretapping on the issue of transfers. He also asserted that Anil Deshmukh's son is among the figures who are brokering the police transfers.

Countering his claim, Senior Advocate Darius Khambata stated that the allegations by Jethmalani have nothing to do with the ongoing hearing. Even so, the bench asked for the letters of the mentioned period (2015-16). Khambata argued that the claim is not disputed. However, Khambata argued that the investigation should proceed.

" If he gets relief on malafide he has to show that before. But till the cognizable offence is made out, the investigation must proceed," argued Khambata.

Khambata argued that Param Bir Singh is immunised because of his letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The court concluded the hearing for the day, but acknowledged that malafide charges against Param Bir Singh were evident. The case will next be heard on Monday. The court also acknowledged that Singh should not be arrested till Monday.