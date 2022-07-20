Maharashtra Govt Challenges Transfer Of Param Bir Singh Cases To CBI; Hearing In SC Today

In a big development, Republic TV learnt that the Maharashtra government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its order dated March 24 transferring all cases against Param Bir Singh to the CBI. An SC bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh will hear this plea on Wednesday. After the apex court's order, the central agency registered 5 FIRs and three Preliminary Enquiries against the ex-Mumbai top cop. While 4 of these FIRs pertain to extortion charges, the other case was registered under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Stressing the need for a CBI probe in its order, the SC had ruled, "The exigencies in advancement of the principles of justice and fair play and the impartial enquiry require the investigation to be transferred to the CBI. We are not saying that the appellant is a whistleblower, we are not saying that anyone involved in this process is washed with milk. What is the truth, who is at fault, how does such a scenario come to prevail presenting a disturbing picture before the Court is something which the investigation must get into."

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on March 20, 2021, when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. However, Deshmukh rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

However, he stepped down as the Home Minister after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations. On April 21, 2021, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against the NCP MLA on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification.

After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1, 2021, as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day. So far, the courts have refused to grant him relief and as a result, Deshmukh continues to languish in the Arthur Road Jail. On the other hand, Param Bir Singh was suspended on December 2, 2021, as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.