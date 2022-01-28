Maharashtra Govt Faces Setback As Supreme Court Revokes 1-yr Suspension Of 12 BJP MLAs

In a huge setback for the MVA government on Friday, the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra. A three-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar was hearing their plea against their suspension for a period of one year. In the operative portion of their order, the SC dubbed the resolution to suspend the aforesaid MLAs as "unconstitutional" and "illegal".

The bench ruled, "We have no hesitation in allowing these writ petitions and to declare the impugned resolution directing suspension of the petitioners beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Monsoon Session held in July 2021 is non est in the eyes of law, nullity, unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational. The impugned resolution is thus, declared to be ineffective, insofar as the period beyond the remainder of the stated Session in which the resolution came to be passed". It also stressed that the petitioners are entitled to all benefits of being members of the state Assembly.

Speaking exclusively on this order, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani opined, "The entire resolution was clearly malafide. The best thing about the Supreme Court decision is that it prevents legislative arbitrariness, legislative tyranny against an opposition. So, I think it has set the rules. The resolution of the Maharashtra Assembly for suspending these MLAs for a period of one year was contrary to their own rules framed under Article 208 of the Constitution. They cannot be suspended for one year as per the rules framed by the Constitution."

Row over suspension of BJP MLAs

Controversy erupted on July 5, 2021, during the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature when BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab moved a resolution in this regard which was passed by voice vote. The aforesaid legislators were accused of abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA and presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

While the SC had refused to stay the suspension in order to enable them to attend the Winter session, it sought responses from the Maharashtra Assembly and the state government on December 14, 2021, citing that the issues raised in the matter and the arguments advanced by both sides are "debatable" and "require deeper consideration". However, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal asked the Legislature Secretary to not respond to the apex court's notice. On January 18, the SC bench affirmed that the suspension for one year should be linked with some purpose.

"There should be some overwhelming reason. Your decision of one year is irrational because of the deprivation of the constituency being unrepresented for more than six months. We are talking about the spirit of Parliamentary law now. It is the interpretation of the Constitution in the manner it ought to be dealt," the top court observed.

During the hearing next day, one of the suspended MLA's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani stressed that prolonged suspension is worse than expulsion as the rights of the constituents are affected. Appearing for some other MLAs, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the one-year suspension lacks rationality and is grossly illegal. Reserving the plea for orders, the SC asked the parties to file their written submissions within a week.