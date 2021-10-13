The turf war between the Maharashtra government and the Centre escalated after the former moved the Bombay High Court against the summons issued to state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pandey by the CBI. The central agency had summoned them in connection with the corruption probe against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This marked one of the first instances where the seniormost police officer and bureaucrat of a state have been called by an investigative agency. While Kunte and Pandey have skipped the summons twice so far, they were again asked to appear before the CBI this week.

As per sources, the state government's counsel will mention the matter before a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal on Wednesday and will seek an urgent hearing. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police has summoned CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal on October 14 in relation to the phone-tapping and data leak case involving former State Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla. Meanwhile, the CBI carried out searches at Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai on Monday.

CBI's probe against Anil Deshmukh

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. Furthermore, it accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

In another development, Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari were arrested on September 2 for leaking a purported Preliminary Enquiry report of the central agency. This report concluded that no cognizable offence was made out against the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister as far as Singh's allegations are concerned. Dismissing their bail plea, a Special CBI court sent them to judicial custody.