Maharashtra Govt Mulls Tough Action On Param Bir Singh; State HM Chairs High-level Meeting

In a major development, the Maharashtra government is chairing a high-level meeting regarding further action to be taken against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. According to sources, the meeting is chaired by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and is also attended by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

In addition, a Joint Commissioner-rank police officer and other senior officers from the Mumbai Police are also present in the meeting. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the Maharashtra government is mulling a tough action against Param Bir Singh and is also examining technical and legal options.

Maharashtra government slams Param Bir Singh over threat claims

Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil expressed his shock at former Param Bir Singh's remarks that his life is under threat from the Mumbai Police. Speaking to ANI, Dilip Walse Patil has questioned that how can Param Bir Singh be scared of the same police force that he once headed. Apart from Patil, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has also slammed Param Bir Singh.

"Its shocking that a person who has served as a Police Commissioner of Mumbai and Thane and has spent his life as a part of the police force in Maharashtra feels threatened. If he feels threatened, then we can look into it if he tells us. We don't know where he is," said Dilip Walse Patil

Param Bir Singh lands in Mumbai; joins investigation in Goregaon Extortion Case

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who was missing since months landed in Mumbai on Thursday after being traced in Chandigarh. After he landed, reached the office of Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali to join the investigation in Goregaon alleged extortion case. Currently, he is being grilled at the Crime Branch for hours. Five FIRs, three non-bailable warrant (NBWs) and one new complaint have been registered against Singh. Moreover, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) is also present in the Crime Branch where the former Mumbai Police Commissioner is being questioned in connection with the extortion case. Singh was declared as a 'proclaimed offender' by the a magistrate court in Mumbai. He joined the probe as directed by the Supreme Court. In addition, the apex court also granted him interim protection from arrest. However, the Maharashtra government is likely to challenge Singh's protection from arrest in Supreme Court.