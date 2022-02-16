Maharashtra Govt Pulled Up By Bombay HC Over No CCTV At Police Stations; 'Rs 60 Cr Wasted'

Following the Maharashtra government's status report on the installation of CCTV cameras across police stations in the state, a displeased Bombay High Court asserted that the process was 'a farce'. Deeming the investment in the cause as a waste of money, the Bench said the report was devoid of facts and details that the court had sought. Notably, the court had last week sought a report from the government with a list of CCTV cameras at police stations, whether functional or non-functional.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and M N Jadhav had previously directed the state government to provide the aforementioned details after they were informed that the CCTVs installed in a particular police station were non-functional for over two months. Referring to a 2020 Supreme Court order passed by retired Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, which mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at all police stations across the country.

'What is happening to Rs 60 crore allocated by Maha govt for CCTV installation?"

"We see that action has been taken after this court passed the order. Are we supposed to run the administration spoon feed them? Whatever we have stated (in order) has been reproduced in the 'paripatrak' (directions issued) by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)," the court said.

"A common man goes to the police station thinking that the Supreme Court guidelines are being followed. And we do not know what is happening to the Rs 60 crore allocated by the state for the CCTV installation project," Justice Kathawalla noted.

'All a farce & Maha govt don't want courts to know. Rs 60 cr wasted': Bombay High Court

As per the report submitted by the state, there exist 1,089 police stations in Maharashtra. Hitherto, 6,092 cameras are installed across 547 police stations and out of this, 5,639 are functional and the remainder has technical glitches or are non-functional.

Questioning the utilisation of the amount allotted by the government, Justice Jadhav said, "I have got CCTVs in my house but I have not spent more than Rs 35,000 for that."

"They do not want it to be recorded. They don't want to show any courts or authorities what is happening in police stations. Thi is all a farce and they do not want the courts to know. Rs 60 crore wasted," Justice Kathawalla stated.

