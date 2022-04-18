Maharashtra Govt Restricts Use Of Loudspeaker In Public Places Amid Raj Thackeray's Demand

Amid a raging debate over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, the Maharashtra government imposed fresh restrictions on Monday, announcing that loudspeakers can only be used with prior permission.

During a meeting held between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil today, it was decided that permission will be mandatory for the use of loudspeakers at all religious places from May 3.

"The State DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days," Patil said.

The Home Ministry has given vigilance orders to the police to prevent law and order situations in the state. The Director-General of Police will hold a meeting of all district police chiefs in this regard. The Nashik administration has already ordered all religious institutions to seek permission for using loudspeakers.

The last date to seek permission is May 3, after which loudspeakers will be confiscated from all religious bodies that do not have the necessary permission. Moreover, if anyone is heard playing loudspeakers beyond the allowed decibel level, a formal inquiry will be initiated.

Raj Thackeray demands loudspeaker ban

The demand for the removal of loudspeakers raised by MNS president Raj Thackeray has stirred a major controversy in Maharashtra with the ruling coalition criticizing the 'divisive call'.

The Maharashtra home minister had earlier ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples saying that clear instructions have been given on the permitted decibel limit and if anyone is found to violate the rule, legal action will be taken.

Notably, Raj Thackeray has issued an ultimatum to the state government and threatened to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques if the loudspeakers were not taken down before May 3. The MNS chief has also called for a party meeting on Tuesday at 10.30 AM in Shivtrath, Dadar on the issue of loudspeakers.