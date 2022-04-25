Maharashtra Govt To Discuss Loudspeaker Row With Centre Says Minister Aditya Thackeray

As the loudspeaker row intensifies, the Maharashtra government has decided that a delegation will meet the Central Government and hold discussions over the same. In a meeting called by the state government to discuss the issue, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray stated that a solution to the loudspeaker issue that has disturbed the peace in the state will be discussed with the Centre.

"It was decided in the meeting that a delegation will meet the Central Government and hold discussions over a solution to this issue (loudspeaker row in the state)", Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said.

While Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse said, "It's the Govt's responsibility to maintain law & order. Police will take action if somebody violates it. If Centre makes a national-level rule over loudspeakers, issues won't come up in states. It was decided that an all-party delegation will meet Centre and discuss this".

Considering the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, the Maharashtra government on Sunday called an all-party meeting for Monday, April 25, to ensure that there are no law-and-order issues. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray did not participate in the all-party meeting called to resolve the loudspeaker dispute.

Responding to not participating in the meeting called to discuss the loudspeaker row, Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis said, "In such a situation, what is the use of going to Home Minister's meeting? Whatever is happening in Mumbai is happening at the behest of the CM. In such a situation, if the CM himself is not present in today's meeting, then what is the use of it?".

Loudspeaker row: Raj Thakeray issues threat

Earlier, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state. This has sparked fear in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as the matter might deteriorate the law-and-order situation.

(Image: ANI)