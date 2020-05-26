Railways Asks Uddhav Govt To Break Shramik Train Deadlock With Mamata's West Bengal Admin

Amid the migrant crisis, a tussle has broken out between the Governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal after Maharashtra's demand of running 41 Shramik trains to West Bengal on Tuesday was rejected by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. In the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, West Bengal has limited the influx of Shramik trains in the state allowing only 3 trains to come from Maharashtra on Tuesday. However, 30 trains are already ready to disembark to and through West Bengal.

Responding to the crisis, the Centre has stated that the route of these trains would need to be diverted since cancelling or rescheduling these trains could turn out to be a major setback for the migrant labourers who were ready to leave for their native places amid the COVID pandemic. The Centre has also added that although it will not interfere in the internal conflict between the two states, the migrant labourer's interests need to be taken care of. The Indian Railways has also requested the Maharashtra government to sort out the issue with the West Bengal government as soon as possible.

West Bengal cancels Shramik trains due to Cyclone Amphan

Previously West Bengal had written to the Indian Railway Board to not send any Shramik special trains to the state till May 26. Chief Secretary of West Bengal Rajiv Sinha in his letter mentioned that "As district administration is involved with relief and rehabilitation works (due to Cyclone Amphan), it will not be possible to receive special trains for the next few days." Sinha further added that they will revise the proposal dated May 20 and send it back soon.

Around 60 percent of the people in the state have been affected by the devastating cyclone 'Amphan', and around 80 people have lost their lives. Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater. Portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Embankments in Sundarban delta - a UNESCO site - were also breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several kilometers of the island. The Railways ministry and Maharashtra government are also currently at loggerheads over logistics and data for the Shramik special trains.

