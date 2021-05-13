Maharashtra: HC Bans Physical Functions Of Politicians After Minister Violates COVID Norms

In a big embarrassment for the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court came down heavily on Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare for violating COVID-19 norms. A division bench of Justices BU Debadwar and Ravindra Ghuge took umbrage at the fact that Bhumare behaved contrary to CM Uddhav Thackeray's appeal of not holding physical ceremonies and functions. The court weighed in on an FIR registered on May 9 regarding a huge gathering of people at a ceremony where some development programmes were inaugurated and Bhumipujan was performed by the Horticulture Minister.

Registered under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC, Section 51(B) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Sections 2 and 3 of the Epidemic and Diseases Act, 1897, the FIR omitted the name of the Shiv Sena leader from the list of the accused persons. Maintaining that politicians are not above the law, it cited photos to observe that Bhumare had either not worn a mask at all or his mask was below the nose or his chin. Referring to clause 10 of the 'Break The Chain' guidelines which prohibits political functions, the HC ordered that politicians should not conduct physical functions

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay HC noted, "We are, therefore, compelled by the circumstances created by the Hon'ble people’s representatives, to direct that these respected representatives of the citizens should not conduct physical ceremonies and functions like those which are mentioned in clause 10 and published in the newspapers, viz. inauguration of any constituency development program, bhoomipujan, felicitations, etc. If the huge crowd gathering for such functions is uncontrollable despite purported appeals of the Hon’ble politicians, the picture is clear that the law and the law enforcing agencies have failed in their duties. We are surprised that the voters of an Hon’ble Minister in his own Paithan constituency do not listen to him and are not willing to follow the lock-down restrictions."

On Wednesday, May 12, Maharashtra recorded 46,781 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 52,26,710. At present, there are 5,46,129 active cases in the State. With 58,805 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 46,00,196. 816 deaths including 75 from Nashik, 73 from Pune, 66 from Mumbai and 50 from Beed were reported on Wednesday Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 387 occurred in the last 48 hours, 193 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 78,007 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 3,01,00,958 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 36,13,000 persons are under home quarantine, 29,419 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.36 per cent, 88.01 per cent and 1.49 per cent respectively.