Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has claimed that the CBI may face pressure from parties seeking 'political benefits' and it was this that prompted the CM Uddhav to withdraw the general consent given to the agency to probe cases in the state.

The Uddhav Thackeray led-Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe cases in the state on Wednesday evening. This comes amid the CBI registering a case on Tuesday to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown individuals. While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh defended the state's move to block the CBI, claiming that the central agency was facing pressure for political interests and that the 'premier organization' was being manipulated politically. The Maharashtra Home Minister's claim rings hollow and reeks of hypocrisy, however, as it has been comprehensively proven that it is the Mumbai Police Commissioner who is mounting a lie-and-falsity-based campaign to implicate Republic Media Network in the matter, but has been exposed at every turn, with even his own government contradicting his allegations in the Bombay High Court.

Anil Deshmukh defends Maha's move to block CBI

"The CBI holds investigations in a very professional manner, but the pressure built on the organisation to seek political benefits isn't right, therefore, we took this decision. Henceforth, any case that the CBI wishes to investigate in Maharashtra, permission should be taken from the state government", Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said after the state government withdrew its consent to CBI to probe cases in the state.

Uddhav govt blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra

The state government's move assumes significance as there was speculation that the CBI could expand its scope to the alleged TRP scam being probed by the Mumbai Police. While general consent is normally given by all states to facilitate the CBI conduct a seamless investigation into cases of corruption against central government employees in the concerned state, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have withdrawn it in the recent past, in what were generally thought to be efforts to thwart a probe into matters where the ruling dispensation in the state may have been linked. Essentially, the agency shall have to seek the Maharashtra government's permission to register any fresh case pertaining to the jurisdiction of the state from now onwards.

Sources revealed that CBI's intervention was necessary as the alleged 'TRP scam' investigation involved the jurisdiction of several states. The Special Crime Branch of the agency will deal with this case and its officials have left for Lucknow. Earlier this year, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was being probed by Mumbai Police. However, the investigation into the case was later handed over to the CBI based on an FIR registered by the actor's father in Patna.

