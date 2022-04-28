Maharashtra HM Avers 'will Probe Navneet Rana-Yusuf Lakdawala Link' As Raut Levels Charge

In a crucial development, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that a probe will be initiated to ascertain the links between Independent MP Navneet Rana and late builder-cum-film financier Yusuf Lakdawala. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut posted a small part of Rana's election affidavit on Twitter to allege that she had taken a loan of Rs.80 lakh from Lakdawala. Addressing the media a day earlier, Dilip Walse Patil remarked, "As per my information, the allegation pertains to her election affidavit. We will probe it further if necessary".

At present, Navneet Rana is lodged at the Byculla Jail in Mumbai after she was arrested along with MLA husband Ravi Rana for their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence. They were booked under Sections 34, 124A (sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. They were will remain in jail at least till May 6.

Sanjay Raut's charge

Levelling a sensational charge, Sanjay Raut alleged that Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have links with the underworld. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Raut questioned the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing and the Enforcement Directorate on not probing the transaction between the Amravati parliamentarian and builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, whom he claimed was associated with the D-Gang. Moreover, the Sena spokesperson revealed that he had submitted the proof of all purported illegalities pertaining to the Ranas to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut said, "Just as there was an underworld, Pakistan, D-Gang connection in the 1992 riots, the police, the state government and I have started to feel that D-Gang, underworld and their money in behind whatever has happened in the last 15 days- the loudspeaker row, the Hanuman Chalisa row. Yesterday, only one small example of the financial connections between Lakdawala- D-Gang's main financier who died in ED custody and the Rana couple came to light. Why did ED not probe this? If Lakdawala is involved in money laundering and the Rana couple is one beneficiary of the money that he has routed."

"Why did Mumbai's EOW not probe how this money was utilised and are there any other transactions? Because Lakdawala was in EOW's custody earlier. Then. he was taken into ED custody. It is necessary to probe all this. This is a fit case of money laundering on the Rana couple," he added.