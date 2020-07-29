CBI Chorus Growing, Maharashtra Home Min Calls Urgent Meeting On Sushant Death Probe

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has called for a meeting of top police officials on Wednesday evening, over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Home Minister's move comes amid a growing call pressing for a CBI investigation into the actor's death. On Wednesday, members of the Bihar police reached Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's case - a day after the late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR with the Patna police, naming the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others and accusing her of abetting Sushant's suicide.

Bihar police reach Mumbai to probe Sushant's case

The Bihar Police team that is in Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case on Wednesday said that everyone's statement will be recorded as an FIR is lodged by Sushant's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media in Mumbai Crime Branch Office, an official said, "Everyone's statement will be recorded as an FIR is lodged. We went to Sushant's Bandra residence. Cannot share more details as the investigation is underway. Things are moving in the right direction."

Police register FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

In the complaint made to Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge, Sushant's father alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains". Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs". The FIR has been lodged against Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, including abetment of suicide. Five other persons, including Rhea's parents, brother, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi, have also been booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

"They asked my son to leave his residence saying there were ghosts which impacted Sushant's mind. Later Sushant stayed at a resort along with Rhea's family. They kept saying that Sushant needs medical treatment as he has some mental issues," the complaint alleged.

Sushant's family's lawyer levels explosive allegations on Rhea

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer levelled a series of explosive allegations on the late star's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, including abetment to Sushant's suicide, as he detailed the FIR lodged by Sushant's father with Patna police.

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Sushant's family's lawyer alleged that the Mumbai police was attempting to derail the investigation and revealed that a request had been made to the DCP four months earlier, asking them to keep an 'eye on Sushant' fearing his 'bad company'. The family lawyer made some sensational claims about Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide - including the deterioration of the actor's mental health while he was her partner, her choice of psychologists & medicines for the actor, the Rs 15 crore being mysteriously siphoned off from the actor's account.

