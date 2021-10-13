Maharashtra HM Denies Having Any Info On Complaints Made By NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Reacting to the complaint made by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that he did not have any information about senior officials of the drug controller being watched by the Mumbai Police. He further affirmed that the officer complained to DG Maharashtra police and they will look into this issue. The NCB Zonal Director on Monday complained that he is being illegally watched.

The state home minister also added that no such orders have been provided.

"I have no such information and no such orders have been issued," Dilip Walse Patil said on the reports that Wankhede, who is supervising the probe into the recent high-profile cruise ship drugs bust case where Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the main accused.

Sameer Wankhede's allegations

According to Wankhede, in the past couple of days, unlawful surveillance is being carried out on his movements, the proof of which the NCB sleuth says he has in the form of CCTV footage. The CCTV footage, as per sources, has people in civil clothes following him. Meanwhile, Republic Media Network had accessed the CCTV footage entailing alleged illegal surveillance on the NCB officer handling the big-profile case. The video is from outside a Mumbai cemetery where his mother was laid to rest, where he visits every day. The NCB officer came to know about the illegal surveillance when a cemetery official informed him about some persons asking for CCTV footage.

Mumbai CP orders investigation on Sameer Wankhede's complaints

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale on Tuesday directed an ADG-level officer to submit a report in the complaint. The Mumbai CP also ordered an enquiry.

Sameer Wankhede is currently working on the cruise party case that allegedly involves celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The drug-controller had busted Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs along with eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar, were arrested. Moreover, the Zonal Director is handling the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and several other matters related to narcotics involving high-profile people.