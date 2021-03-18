Maharashtra HM Says 'Param Bir Singh's Transfer Due To Major Lapses, Not Routine'

In a massive admission, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday, revealed that Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred due to the lapses he and his office had done, including the Antilla bomb probe. Stating that the ex-Mumbai CP's office had damaged the reputation of Maharashtra police, which used to be compared to Scotland Yard, Deshmukh said 'some mistakes cannot be forgiven', in an interview with Marathi daily Lokmat. Days after Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's suspension, Param Bir Singh was shunted out of Mumbai CP's post to Maharashtra Home Guard, replaced by Hemant Nagrale.

Maha Home Min: 'Param Bir transferred due to lapses'

"There have been major lapses in the Mumbai commissioner's office under his regime. These mistakes are not worth forgiving and hence his transfer was done. NIA and ATS are probing the matter. Whatever comes out in the probe, the accused will be punished. The Maharashtra police was compared with Scotland Yard, but nowadays some mistakes of some police officers and his associates have damaged its reputation," said Deshmukh. Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut too said, "This is not a routine transfer. CM felt as there were doubts being raised against some police officers by Opposition and media, they should be transferred till the probe is done." READ | Param Bir Singh removed; Hemant Nagrale new Mumbai CP amid Sachin Vaze's arrest & scandal

Maha govt does damage control

On Monday, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met CM Uddhav Thackeray at CM's official 'Varsha' Bungalow, with Jt. Crime CP Milind Bharambe present to discuss Vaze's suspension and Param Bir Singh's transfer. Reports state that an NCP leader had objected to Vaze's transfer announced by Home minister Anil Deshmukh, stating that the MVA government cannot cave into Devendra Fadnavis' demand. Vaze - a former Shiv Sainik - has been lauded by Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece "Saamana" for his 'honesty', while BJP has alleged that Vaze was in constant touch with Mansukh Hiran - owner of the bomb-laden SUV found near Ambanis' residence, who was found dead on March 5. Fadnavis has demanded NIA probe into Mansukh Hiran's death and a probe into politicians involved in Vaze's reinstatement after he was suspended in 2004 for an alleged custodial death. Vaze was reinstated in 2020 by the Maharashtra government.

Antilla bomb scare & Sachin Vaze

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police spotted a green Scorpio parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani, loaded with explosive gelatin sticks and a threatening letter. While CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM the night before, a terror group 'Jaish Ul-Hind' has reportedly used a Telegram channel used to claim responsibility for the acts. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. While NIA is probing into the bomb scare, Maharashtra ATS is probing into Mansukh Hiran's alleged murder.

Hiran's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020 and that Vaze had forced Hiran to allegedly write a letter to the Maharashtra CM, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner, presenting Sachin Vaze's CD-R records in the Vidhan Sabha. Vaze was transferred, suspended, then arrested by NIA and sent to custody till March 25 - after a Thane court denied him bail.

