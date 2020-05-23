Maharashtra: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Takes Note Of Spike In Cyber Cimes Since Lockdown

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday, May 23 in a video message said that there has been a spike in the number of cyber crimes in the state since the lockdown came into place. Citing the recent TikTok video that had promoted serious crimes rape and acid attack, the home minister warned of strict action against those involved in such acts and found posting such content on social media that promotes crime.

According to Deshmukh, so far, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered 410 offences and arrested 213 persons in connection with cybercrimes.

Read: TikTok forced to remove Faizal Siddiqui's video promoting acid attack after NCW ultimatum

TikTok incidents

Recently, TikTok was forced to remove a video posted by Faizal Siddiqui from its platform that was allegedly promoting 'acid attacks' on girls, after the National Commission for Women (NCW) demanded strict action against it.

Condemning the video, the NCW chief had written to Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against TikTok 'influencer' Faizal Siddiqui for allegedly promoting the grievous crime on social media. In the video, popular TikToker Faizal Siddiqui was seen throwing water on a girl -- which is hinted to be acid, after threatening her for leaving him for another guy. In the next scene, the girl's face is shown in heavy red makeup suggesting corrosive burns.

Read: Maneka Gandhi writes to TikTok for not 'following GOI orders', video app issues statement

In the latest development to the TikTok row, another video surfaced perpetuating violence against the women. As per reports, the new video shows a young man clearly trying to strangulate an elderly woman with a cloth and the woman is saying 'no' with teary eyes. The NCW chief has informed that she would be writing to the government of India to ban TikTok as the app is leading youngsters towards 'unproductive life', besides having 'objectionable videos'.

Read: NCW busts TikTok's 'action' on objectionable videos; 'neither mechanism nor sensitivity'

Read: TikTok in big trouble; NCW to seek total ban amid objectionable videos & effect on youth