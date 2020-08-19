Maharashtra Home Min Welcomes SC Verdict In Sushant Case, Doesn't Rule Out Parallel Probe

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier in the day, the SC bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy approved the ongoing CBI probe based on the Patna Police FIR. Deshmukh assured that the state government would extend all possible cooperation to the CBI.

At the same time, he called upon constitutional experts to dwell on the repercussions for the federal structure laid down by the Constitution. On this occasion, he highlighted that the apex court had found no fault in the probe conducted by the Mumbai Police. Refusing to rule out the possibility of a parallel investigation by the Mumbai Police, Deshmukh informed the reporters that the MVA government will take an appropriate decision according to paragraph 34 of the SC order.

SC looks at Mumbai Police's role

While stressing that the records of the case produced before the court do not suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police, the bench observed that the obstruction of the Bihar Police team could have been avoided. According to the apex court, this gave rise to suspicion on the independence of their inquiry. As per the verdict, the SC revealed that Mumbai Police was conducting a “limited inquiry” into the cause of Sushant’s unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to Justice Roy, this is not equivalent to that of an “investigation” as neither had an FIR been registered nor had the Mumbai Police referred the matter to the nearest Magistrate having jurisdiction. Therefore, it concluded that it is “premature” to suggest that the Mumbai Police is carrying out a parallel investigation. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR.

