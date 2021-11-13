Maharashtra Home Min Urges People To Maintain Peace Amid Protests Against Tripura Violence

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday appealed to people in the state to maintain peace after protests against the Tripura violence resulted in stone-pelting. After the incident, Patil had said that the situation was under control and he was personally monitoring it. In addition, the state's Home Minister has also assured that those who are guilty will not be spared. Dilip Walse Patil had asked the police to control the situation with restraint and maintain peace.

The Minister also informed that he spoke to BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Amravati MP to help maintain social harmony and peace. Amravati MP Navneet R Rana also condemned the incident and appealed the citizens and political leaders to maintain peace and harmony.

Protests against the Tripura violence turned violent and stone-pelting was reported from Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on Friday. The stone-pelting resulted in two policemen getting injured. The incident took place in Nashik's Malegaon town, which is communally sensitive. Meanwhile, eight thousand people gathered in Amravati outside the district collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community should be stopped.

In addition, Nanded Muslim organisations on Friday called for a bandh in India in protest against the Tripura incident. Meanwhile, during the bandh, youths pelted stones at shops in Nanded's Shivaji Nagar, Doctor Line, Deglur Naka, Phule Market to close the shops. Police later reached the spot and the probe is currently underway. This incident has created an atmosphere of tension in the Shivajinagar area. Police vehicles were also targeted in this scuffle. But no case has been registered so far, due to which the police have made elaborate arrangements.