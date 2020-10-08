Maharashtra Home Minister On Atrocities Against Women: 'Disha Law To Be Enacted Soon'

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed that the state government will soon table the Disha bill to ensure strict action on atrocities against women. This legislation draws inspiration from the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act, 2019 which was enacted in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of Disha, a veterinarian in Hyderabad on November 27. Deshmukh mentioned that he had visited Andhra Pradesh along with other officers in February 2020 to study this law.

According to him, the matter came up for discussion in the state Cabinet and a sub-committee was appointed. However, there was no progress owing to the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, the Maharashtra Home Minister asserted that a detailed proposal on the implementation of the Disha legislation was ready.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remarked, "To ensure that strict action is taken on atrocities against women, we will try to bring the Disha law in Maharashtra similar to what was passed in Andhra Pradesh. For this purpose, I had myself visited Andhra Pradesh in February along with other officials. We studied Disha law. We have prepared a complete proposal on how we can implement the Disha law in Maharashtra. This has come up for discussion in the state Cabinet. A sub-committee was also formed. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, we were quiet on this front. But we will continue to strive to enact the Disha law in Maharashtra very soon."

Read: Avg Time Taken To Probe Rape, POCSO Act Cases Down To 113 Days In Rajasthan

Read: Body Of 17-year-old Girl Found In Village Field; Family Alleges Rape

Disha law

As per the Disha law, the Andhra Pradesh government will establish, operate and maintain the ‘Women & Children Offenders Registry’. It has prescribed the death penalty in rape crimes where there is adequate conclusive evidence. The Act stipulated that exclusive special courts will be established in each district to exclusively deal with cases of offences against women and children.

The investigation and trial of such cases will have to be completed within 7 and 14 working days respectively. Moreover, the judgment shall be pronounced within 21 working days of the date of the crime. The appeals must be disposed of in a period of three months. At the district level, a District Special Police Team headed by the DSP will be formed to probe offences against women and children. Additionally, sexual crimes against children shall attract life imprisonment. Culprits harassing women through the digital medium would be imprisoned.

Read: Chandigarh: Cops Exhume Girl's Body Months After Her 'gangrape'

Read: Sushil Modi Slams Congress As RJD Fields Rape-accused's Wives; Wants Priyanka's Reply