Maha Home Minister Says Woman With 'Free Kashmir' Poster Identified, Action Will Be Taken

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday has reacted to the controversial 'Free Kashmir' poster that was held in Mumbai's protest against JNU violence on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Deshmukh said that the woman carrying the poster has been identified and action will be taken against her.

Speaking to Republic TV he said, "The demonstration in Azad Maidan is going on peacefully, students are cooperating along with the police. We have identified her and we will take action against her. We do not want to disclose her name."

Earlier today, breaking the silence over the controversial 'Free Kashmir' poster shown in Mumbai's protest over JNU violence, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified his understanding over the posters. Raut defending the posters said that it meant Kashmir wants to be free from restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other such issues.

Speaking to the media Raut said, "I read in the newspaper that those who held 'free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated."

Police take cognisance

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that serious actions will be taken over the controversial poster shown on Monday's protest against JNU violence at Gateway of India. According to sources, the Maharashtra government ordered the Mumbai Police to relocate the protestors from Gateway of India after the "Free Kashmir" poster was displayed at the protest. The Police further stated that they will be filing a case against the students under section 135, unlawful gathering at a public place as no prior permission was taken for the protest. The police are also in search for the girl who held the placard, as per sources.

Talking to the media DCP of Zone 1, Sangramsingh Nishandar said, "We have taken serious cognizance of the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India. We are definitely investigating it."

BJP questions CM

On Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far. Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests. He questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

