Maharashtra: IT Department Attaches Assets Worth Rs 390 Cr From Industrialist In Jalna

In a mega action, the Income Tax Department has attached assets worth about Rs 390 crore including a huge amount of unaccounted cash from an industrialist in Maharashtra’s Jalna after it conducted searches at multiple locations in Jalna.

Notably, the Income Tax Department conducted the IT raids on August 03 at several places linked to a Jalna industrialist following which they got information about irregularities along with unaccounted cash. The tax department acted accordingly and now the IT department has seized assets worth Rs 390 crores of which Rs 58 crore is unaccounted cash and 32 kilograms of gold have also been confiscated by the Income Tax department. As per the visuals, IT officials were seen calculating the heap of unaccounted cash which measured around Rs 58 crores.

300 IT officials were involved in the searches

Moreover, according to sources, in the mega action by the tax department at multiple locations in Maharashtra's Jalna linked to the industrialist about 300 IT officials took part and attached properties worth hundreds of crores. Notably, sources also revealed that when the searches were conducted, the tax department maintained strict confidentiality about the action taken. It is significant to understand the importance of the raid by looking at the number of IT officials involved and the number of assets seized by the tax department.

Notably, the IT raids were carried out from August 01 to 08 in Jalna places linked to Sri Ram Steel and Kalika Steel in Jalna. Raids were also conducted in one Co-Operative bank and places linked to two people-- Financier Vimal Raj Bora and Dealer Pradeep Bora. Apart from Rs 58 crore unaccounted cash. 300 crores worth of Benaami was also seized by the IT department.

As of now, the department has not released any information regarding the business of the industrialist under question. However, it is likely that it will produce more details in its official statement which is expected soon.