Maharashtra: IT Dept Conducts Searches At Co-op Bank & Its Top Brass, Seizes Rs 53.72 Cr

During search and seizure operations, the Income Tax Department seized Rs 53.72 crore at the headquarter of one of the branches of an Urban Credit Cooperative Bank located in Maharashtra. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday, November 6, informed that the residence of the chairman and one of its directors were also searched. On October 27, the search and seizure operation was carried out. The investigation is still in progress.

CBDT said the glaring irregularities in opening the bank accounts were revealed when the bank data on Core Banking Solutions (CBS) were analysed and the statements of key persons were recorded during the search action.

The CBDT statement read, 'More than 1200 new bank accounts were opened in the said branch without PAN. The investigations have revealed that these bank accounts were opened without following KYC norms and all account opening forms are filled in by the bank staff and they have put their signature/thumb impressions.'

The accounts analysis further informed that multiple cash deposits each of exact denomination of Rs 1.9 lakh, were made totaling Rs 53.72 crore.

CBDT case analysis

The statement said, "Out of these, more than 700 bank accounts have been identified which were opened in series, where cash deposits of more than Rs 34.10 crore were made immediately within 7 days of the opening of bank accounts mainly during the period August 2020 to May 202".

To avoid mandatory PAN requirements for cash deposits over Rs 2 lakh, these deposits have been structured. In the same branch, the money has been subsequently converted into fixed deposits.

CBDT said that account holders were not aware of cash deposits in the bank and categorically denied any knowledge of such bank accounts or even the fixed deposits, this was understood when injured the local in a few cases of such account holders.

The Chairman, CMD, and the manager of the branch accepted that these were done at the behest of one of the directors of the bank as he could not explain the source of cash deposits. One of the directors of the bank is a prominent local businessman engaged in the trading of grains. CBDT restrained the entire amount of Rs 53.72 crore based on the evidence gathered and statements recorded.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)