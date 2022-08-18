Maharashtra: MHA 'closely Monitoring' Raigad Situation After Boat Found With AK-47s, Ammos

Amid a high alert issued in Maharashtra's Raigad district over the spotting of an unidentified boat, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has said it is monitoring the situation closely. As per sources, officials of the Home Ministry have taken stock of the situation and are in communication with authorities in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, security in Raigad district of Maharashtra and nearby areas was tightened after two unidentified "suspicious" looking boats were found. One boat was found at Harihareshwar beach, in which 3 AK-47 rifles with ammuniion and explosives were found in a custom-made Neptune Maritime Security box, while the second boat was found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.

Maharashtra ATS probing terror angle

According to local police officials, no one was present in the boat when it was spotted. Following the development, a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) rushed to the spot. Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal said that he is en route to Raigad after a suspicious boat with AK-47 rifles and ammo was wound at Harihareshwar beach. He said that the Anti-Terrorist Squad will probe the terror angle.

The boat had the sticker of 'Neptune Maritime Security' and as per the sources, the police have contacted the company. The Maritime company has informed about the incident of a yacht belonging to them being capsized a few days ago in international waters. Weapons belonged to them as part of security and were present when the yacht reportedly capsized. Maharashtra police, crime branch and ATS are verifying this claim.

(Image: @AmitShah/Twitter/Republic)