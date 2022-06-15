Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab Likely Skip ED Summon; To Seek More Time From Agency

Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab is not likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case. As per sources, Parab's legal team will visit the ED office today (June 15), seeking exemption and more time to appear before the agency. The Transport Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was summoned on June 15 in connection with a money laundering case linked to Sai resort in Dapoli.

The three-time MLA was previously interrogated on May 27 in relation to the same case, following raids at seven premises linked to him, including the resort. In March this year, the Income Tax department had carried out searches on a cable operator in Mumbai, a transport department employee, and the businesses connected to him. Raids were conducted at 26 locations in Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, and Ratnagiri.

During the searches, it came to light that a piece of land in Maharashtra’s Dapoli was bought in 2017 by state minister Anil Parab for Rs 1 crore from a Pune resident named Vibhas Sathe. However, the registration of the said purchase was done only in 2019. The Minister later sold the land to cable operators for Rs.1.10 crore in 2020, sources told Republic.

During this period, the construction of Sai resort began on this land, without intimation to the authorities. The cost of construction - (more than Rs 6 crore) spent in cash, was not accounted for by the Shiv Sena MLA nor the cable operators in their account books.

With the latest ED action, Anil Parab has become the third Maharashtra minister on the federal agency's radar. The ED had earlier arrested the state's minority affairs minister Nawab Malik and ex-state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in separate money laundering cases.