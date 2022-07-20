Maharashtra: Police Arrest 3 Thieves Accused Of Stealing Rs 34 Crore From ICICI Bank Vault

In a key development, three people who were accused of stealing cash from an ICICI bank vault in Manpada at Dombivali, have been arrested by the Thane property cell team after nine days of manhunt. According to sources, the accused dropped the cash-stuffed bags down the AC duct and fled with only Rs 12.20 crore.

While speaking to the media, Thane senior police inspector Anil Suresh Honrao said, “An FIR was registered at Manpada police station on July 13. A bank employee stole Rs 34 crore from the bank’s vault. Rs 5.8 crore and one vehicle have been recovered from the three accused and an investigation is underway."

The senior police official also informed that three accused have been arrested after nine days of search operations.

The police official added, “Thane crime branch’s property cell has apprehended 33-year-old Israr Abrar Hussain Qureshi, Shamshad Ahmed Riaz Ahmed Khan and 30-year-old Anuj Premshankar Giri from Thane district on Monday morning.”

Crime happened when the vault custodian was on duty

Notably, the vault custodian Altaf Shaikh was on duty on July 9 when the crime is believed to have occurred at the ICICI bank of Manpada branch. According to sources, the cash vault in charge stepped out of the bank in the guise of sipping tea but never returned.

Thane senior police inspector Anil Suresh Honrao added that he received information on July 11 after officials of the bank found cash to the tune of Rs 34.20 crore missing from the vault.

The police officer added, “While checking the room where the cash vault is kept, bank officials noticed the Air Condition (AC) duct was damaged. After checking, they found seven bags stuffed with stolen cash worth Rs 22 crore.”

Following this, a complaint was lodged at the Manpada police station on July 13. According to police, the thieves failed to take away the seven bags containing Rs 22 crore either because they developed cold feet or due to some logistics issue. Police noted that interrogation is underway, adding that prima facie a small truck was used to take away Rs 12 crore in bags.

The Manpada police have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 381 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official added.