Maharashtra Police Arrests 6 For Allegedly Assaulting 4 Seers Over Child-lifting Suspicion

After four sadhus were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday over suspicion of being child abductors, six accused have been arrested by the district police. According to Sangli SP Dikshit Gedam, the police have taken sou-moto cognisance of the matter.

"The police have registered an FIR in the matter under appropriate sections. Six accused have been arrested so far. An investigation has been launched in the matter and a search has been started to nab other accused as well. the sadhus were taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment under medical supervision," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dixit Gedam informed Republic TV.

Notably, the Sangli police have registered an FIR under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (Causing hurt by means of any instrument) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR has been reportedly filed against five known and 15 unknown persons.

4 sadhus assaulted in Maharashtra

According to police sources, the incident occurred at Lavana village in the district. The four Sadhus, residents of Uttar Pradesh were reportedly heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Karnataka's Bijapur in a car. On their way to the Pandharpur temple, the sadhus stopped and asked a boy for direction. This led some locals to suspect that they all were part of criminal gangs which abduct children.

Following the incident, the locals on inquiring couldn't understand the language of the Sadhus which led to a heated argument. The video of the same has gone viral. In the visuals that are making rounds, some locals were seen pulling the Sadhus out of their white SUV and brutally assaulting them. They hit them with sticks and belts after which they were severely injured. The police then arrived on the spot and admitted the Sadhus to the nearby hospital.

'Maharashtra govt will take strict action': Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told Republic TV and assured of taking the matter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. "I don't have much information about this but I will still discuss the Sangli issue where the Sadhus were attacked with CM Shinde. I am confident that the state government will take the matter seriously and will direct the police to take strict action against those guilty".