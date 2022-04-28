Maharashtra: Police Seize Large Stockpile Of Swords, Dagger In Dhule; 4 Arrested

In a major development, Dhule police on Thursday seized a large stockpile of weapons. According to officials, the police have now seized 90 weapons including swords and a dagger when it was on its way into the Dhule district of Maharashtra. The police recovered the weapons from a car on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

The police have now seized 90 sharp weapons from a Scorpio car. The weapons include 89 swords and a dagger. According to the report, the weapons were coming from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan when the police intercepted the vehicle carrying it. Superintendent of Police Pravin Kumar Patil, while speaking to the media, also confirmed the seizing and said that further investigation was underway.

Weapons seized in Maharashtra

According to SP Patil, Dhule police recovered the massive stockpile of sharp weapons near Songir village on the Mumbai-Agra national highway. Speaking about the same, he said, “A cache of sharp weapons has been found in Dhule, Maharashtra. This action was taken by Dhule police near Songir village on Mumbai-Agra highway,” he said.

“The Police have recovered around 89 swords and 1 dagger and have also arrested 4 accused with these weapons. Dhule police are now investigating where all these weapons were being taken from their purpose,” the SP added. The police also seized the car used to smuggle the weapons into the state.

Hanuman Chalisa row

It is pertinent to note that the recovery of the weapons from the state comes amid violent clashes being reported from parts of the state over the recent Hanuman Chalisa row. The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12.

Raj Thackeray asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by May 3, failing which he warned that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, on April 23.

On Sunday, Mumbai police invoked sedition charges against the Ranas after which they were sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court. Following this, several incidents including events of stone-pelting have been reported from parts of the state.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD