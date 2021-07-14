Maharashtra Prison Dept To Construct US-inspired Multi-storeyed Prison In Mumbai's Chembur

The Maharashtra prison department's senior official said that it plans to set up a multi-storeyed facility in Mumbai's Chembur that can accommodate up to 5,000 inmates to ease the pressure on Arthur Road Jail, which is crowded and offers no scope for expansion.

Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand said, "The prison being envisaged will be on the lines of the Miami Correction Facility in the United States of America to tide over the acute paucity of land in the metropolis."

Maha prison dept to set up multi-storeyed prison in Mumbai

Informing that the Women and Child Welfare department in Chembur has agreed to give the prison department a 15-acre-plot, Sunil Ramanand said that if the department gets this land, it can build a multi-storeyed prison. Remarking that there is an urgent need to build prisons in the state, he said that the number of inmates rose from 24,00 to 36,000 in Mumbai in the last 10 years.

The ADG informed that 13,000 inmates are out on temporary bail due to COVID-19 and the current prison population is 33,000. There are plans to build prisons in Pune, Hingoli, Palghar and Gondia, he added. Ramanand also said he had sought an amendment in the Code of Criminal Procedure so that producing inmates in court in virtual mode is also considered, as the current rules stipulate that evidence cannot be recorded if the accused is not physically present in court.

"We have sought that the appointment of officials above the rank of deputy superintendent of prison should be done through competitive exams instead of walk-in interviews. We are also strengthening the canteen facility by adding ready-to-eat items, fish, chicken, branded eatables, dry fruits, fruits, mineral water, ghee etc. All these things will have to be purchased by the inmates. They are allowed to spend up to Rs 4,500 per month and each one has an account into which their families can transfer money," the official said.

Speaking about the Coronavirus situation in prisons, ADG Sunil said that currently there are 69 active cases in Maharashtra's prisons and 13 prisoners have so far succumbed to the infection. A total of 24,000 inmates across prisons in Maharashtra have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, he added. The High Court had recently appreciated the efforts of the prison department to implementing various measures to curb the outbreak among inmates, said Ramanand.

