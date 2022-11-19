Maharashtra Records 125 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 295

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 125 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally infections to 81,35,135, an official from the state health department said.

Mumbai reported the only casualty of the day, taking the toll to 1,48,404, he said.

The state had reported 119 new cases and one fatality on Friday.

As per the health department's report, Pune circle recorded the highest 63 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai circle with 31, Nashik eight, Aurangabad seven, Kolhapur seven, Akola four, Nagpur three and Latur two.

The count of recoveries reached 79,85,936 after 140 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it stated.

With this, the state now has 795 active cases, of which the highest number of 295 cases was in Pune, followed by 149 and 120 cases in Mumbai and Thane respectively, it said.

With 15,320 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,55,20,374.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the report said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,135; fresh cases 125; death toll 1,48,404; recoveries 79,85,936; active cases 795; total tests 8,55,20,374.