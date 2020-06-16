Maharashtra: Vandals Damage Restaurant In Baramati After Being Denied Dine-in Due To Covid

Republic TV has accessed video footage from Baramati in Maharashtra where a group of vandals destroyed a restaurant after they were denied dine-in services due to COVID-19. According to sources, the men entered the restaurant and demanded food but the restaurant turned them away saying they will only provide takeaway services.

Then, resorting to vandalism, they used baseball bats and sticks to damage the property inside the restaurant. The incident took place on Monday evening.

In the visuals, at least 6-7 men can be seen coming out of a car and barging towards the restaurant with their faces covered. The police have registered a case in the matter and an investigation is underway.