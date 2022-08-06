Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut's Wife Varsha Appears Before ED In Patra Chawl Land Scam Case

In the latest update pertaining to the Patra Chawl land scam case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut reached the ED office in Mumbai on Saturday after she was given a summon to appear in front of the central agency's Mumbai office in connection to the Patra Chawl land scam.

Varsha Raut who reached the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Mumbai on Saturday was accompanied by the brother of Sanjay Raut— Sunil Raut. It is significant to mention that in the last hearing wherein Sanjay Raut was produced in front of the court for the extension of the custody, the ED revealed that Rs 1.8 crore was transferred to the account of Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut. Notably, according to the sources, Varsha Raut will be grilled by the central agency and also confronted with Sanjay Raut on the documents recovered by the agency in the searches that were conducted earlier.

'BJP wants to trap Sanjay Raut & trouble the family': Sunil Raut

Sunil Raut who accompanied Varsha Raut to the ED office said that BJP is scared of Sanjay Raut and the saffron party is therefore using ED against him. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Varsha Raut was summoned by the ED. She came here today to answer all the questions of ED. She will cooperate with the agency... They want to trap Sanjay Raut and trouble our family. There is no corruption in this. Sanjay Raut is a dedicated Sainik of Balasaheb, he can never do corruption."

Adding further he said, "To shut Sanjay Raut’s mouth, the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing all of these with the help of ED. BJP is scared of Sanjay Raut, that’s why in the name of ED they are pressuring us."

'Rs 1.08 crore transferred in Varsha Raut's account from unrelated persons'

During Thursday's hearing on the Shiv Sena leader's custody, the ED said an amount of Rs 1.08 crore was transferred in the account of Varsha Raut from unrelated persons. The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested late Sunday night after an hours long raid at his residence.

Notably, the ED is probing alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial property transactions involving Varsha Raut and alleged associates. In April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates as part of the investigation.

The attached properties included land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar and Padgha. These attached assets also include a flat in Mumbai's Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Alibaug's Kihim beach, jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar - a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED last Sunday, after day-long searches at his Mumbai residence, followed by six hours of interrogation. Raut, 60, has alleged he was being targeted by the Centre to weaken the Shiv Sena.