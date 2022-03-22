Maharashtra: 'Slim' Thief Escapes Jail Through Iron Bars; Re-arrested Within Hours | Watch

It is very common to hear prisoners escaping from jails through underground tunnels or hidden exits under the eye of police officers. However, a similar kind of incident from Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad district in Pune has grabbed the attention of all for a twisted turn of events that took place in the prison.

The incident took place at the Chakan police station in Pimpri Chinchwad where a young thief escaped the jail by simply sliding through the prison bars while police officers were out. Yes, you heard it right! Continue reading to know how the events unfurled.

The Chakan police station is located in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad district.

The 19-year-old accused who was arrested by the police in a burglary case was put behind the bars. However, in the early morning hours of Monday, the accused who seemed to have been planning to flee from the jail managed to escape through the iron bars and ran away while the police officer in charge was out. The thief who was very "slim" was able to carry out the act with ease during his focus on maintaining flexibility instead of putting physical pressure.

On the other hand, the police officers who were taken aback by his actions immediately initiated a search operation and he was re-arrested within 2 hours of his escape. While the thief was put back behind the bars, the police also made him do a demo of how he managed to escape from the lockup. The video shared by news agency ANI shows how the accused easily glides through between the bars easily and further comes out of the lockup instantly.

Man arrested in connection to cases of theft and housebreaking

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was recently arrested last week in connection to several cases of housebreaking and theft in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The man identified as Jay Balkrishna Rajadhyaksha from Dhamote village had around 10 such cases lodged against him.

He had allegedly stolen goods worth lakhs in the last four months and has been booked under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC at the Neral police station.

(Image: Republic)