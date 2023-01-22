Last Updated:

Maharashtra: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi Says He Received Death Threat On PA's Phone; FIR Lodged

The Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit chief and MLA Abu Asim Azmi has claimed his personal assistant received a call from a person who issued death threats and hurled abuses at Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit chief and MLA Abu Asim Azmi has claimed his personal assistant received a call from a person who issued death threats and hurled abuses at Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, a police official said on Saturday.

An FIR has been registered at Colaba police station against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 506(2) and 504 for criminal intimidation and other offences on the complaint of Azmi's personal assistant, he said.

"The call was received on Wednesday evening. The caller abused Azmi's PA as well as Aurangzeb and then issued a death threat for Azmi," the official said. 

