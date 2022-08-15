Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani supported PM Modi's fight against corruption. During his Independence Day speech on Monday, the PM earmarked corruption and nepotism as key challenges plaguing India and sought the people's support to escalate the Centre's fight against these evils.

Jethmalani contended that the PM wanted to spread awareness among the people about the deflection tactics that the corruption accused might resort to.

Mahesh Jethmalani remarked, "I felt that this was a Prime Minister who felt completely relaxed and comfortable. He felt that he has done most of his welfare work. Of course, there is a lot to be done. And he really wanted to go after what he felt were the main ills facing this country which he implied that he was going to pull out from the roots. He spoke clearly about corruption."

He added, "The cases have now been brought to the charge sheet stage. Assets have been attached and sold towards the liabilities. The critical stage really is that the trials are going to begin and the voices of those who are accused are going to get louder. They are going to divert from the issue or their guilt. They are going to say this is political. He wants people to be wary of various strategies that the accused people in this country or powerful are going to resort to. They are going to try and derail their trials."

'Drive against corruption is well underway'

Confident in PM Modi's endeavour to uproot corruption, the senior advocate opined, "The PM is now hell-bent. There is no point just talking about corruption unless you send some of the biggest offenders to jail and send them fast. Because their crimes are old, some of them date back to 2008 or 2009 or even further back. So, we can't have an empty talk about corruption. Prima facie we have a case and charge sheets have been filed. We have to now sound a death knell of those people who are claiming to be falsely implicated, i.e convicted."

Jethmalani stressed, "The only forum where your guilt or innocence can be proved is a court of law. It is perhaps because the evidence is so strong against all these powerful collected by the various investigative agencies, they had to resort to outside court tactics like violent demonstrations, protests about the innocence of their leaders. That's what the PM has sought the support of this country- not to get deflected. The drive against corruption is well underway and it needs to reach its final destination."

While maintaining that India has the potential to become a superpower by 2047, he called for a focus on growth and employment.