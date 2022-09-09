Main Accused In Murder Of Two Kolkata Teens Remanded In 14-day CID Remand

A Barasat court on Friday remanded in 14 days' CID custody Satyendra Chowdhury, the main accused in the murder of two teenage boys from here.

Chowdhury, who had been giving the police a slip since the recovery and identification of the bodies of the two 17-year old boys, was arrested from Howrah station on Friday morning.

He was produced before the chief judicial magistrate at Barasat district court in North 24 Parganas by the CID, which prayed for his custody for interrogation.

The CJM allowed the prayer of the prosecution and granted 14-day CID custody of Chowdhury.

Four other accused persons, arrested earlier in connection with the case, are also in CID remand.

Bodies of the two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6, almost a fortnight after they went missing. The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.

The state government had on Wednesday suspended the inspector in charge and another officer of the Baguiati Police Station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys.

The case has now been handed over to the state CID from Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

