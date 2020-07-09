'Main Vikas Dubey Hoon, Kanpur Wala': The Moment The Dreaded Kanpur Gangster Was Nabbed

History sheeter Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. In the last 48 hours, Police in various states carried out a huge search operation and arrested several people in connection with the gangster. In the process, several of his aides (including his nephew Amar Dubey) have been also gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, while others are in custody.

Confessed his identity to the security guard

Republic TV has accessed the details of the events which led to the arrest of Vikas Dubey. On Thursday morning, around 6:30 am, Dubey, wearing a facemask, reached the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and bought a Rs 250 ticket to go and pray inside the temple and also avoid the crowd. It is said that Dubey himself informed the guards about his identity and then they tipped off the police about his identity following which the Ujjain police arrested him.

In a video, while he was taken in the police remand, he can be seen yelling "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala" (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur), following which a police officer slapped him and asked him to keep quiet.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Vikas Dubey from Ujjain. MP Police will hand over him to UP Police," a statement from Madhya Pradesh CMO said.

'It is a big success for the police'

Earlier, there had been reports that he was sighted at Faridabad and intended to surrender at Noida. "It is a big success for the police, Vikas Dubey is a cruel killer. The entire Madhya Pradesh police force was on alert. He has been arrested from Ujjain Mahakal temple. We have informed Uttar Pradesh Police," said Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Minister. Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

