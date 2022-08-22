Maj Gen GD Bakshi & Maj Gaurav Arya Analyse ISIS Attack Attempt On India Foiled By Russia

A mammoth terror plot was busted after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an Islamic State suicide bomber, on August 22, who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in India. Major Gaurav Arya said that Russia has always maintained a good relationship with India. Major Gaurav Arya further said that Russia has been aiding us in every possible way and now they have provided information and have arrested the main accused.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Major Gaurav Arya said, “Terrorists have been using each other’s network to conduct terror attacks but the people who are under attack, the government, and the general public are not so well networked. Officials in Russia have arrested the person and have also taken action against him.”

Speaking on ISIS terrorist hailing from a Central Asian nation who was recruited in Turkey to conduct a suicide bombing attack on a target in India, Major Gaurav Arya said, “Turkey-Syria border has become the gateway for ISIS terrorists. These are the touchpoints, in central Asia including Afghanistan, and Turkey. The Russian security forces and their Intelligence agencies are very active because this entire area of Central Asia was earlier soviet Russia. They have very close ties with soviet Russia.''

Major Gaurav Arya further stated, ''Russian forces managed to net this big fish. We will get to know whom the terror attack was plotted against only when Russian forces will hand over the accused to India. Certainly, it points out to somebody very senior in the central leadership. The reason why Russia was able to nab this terrorist is its robust intelligence apparatus in place in central Asian countries including Afghanistan.''

“ISIS is mostly based of Afghanistan. The recent killing of Al Zawahiri was one of the reasons why things got very unsettled. Both Al Qaeda and ISIS while they are different terrorist organisations. The fact of the matter is the cadre is interchangeable,” Major Gaurav Arya added.

We need to put our guard up again, especially after the Balakot air strike: GD Bakshi

Speaking on similar lines, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) said, “ISIS has been intensifying its activities. Russian forces have done a favour to us by arresting the terrorist who was engaged in a plot to assassinate one of our top leaders. We need to put our guard up again, especially after the Balakot air strike, there has not been any major terror incident on India as we have been forgiving Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pakistan is again trying to revive terrorism in J&K, Punjab and because they aren’t able to achieve any success does not mean they have given up on their mischievous attempts.”

“We need to thank our Russian friend for nabbing this assailant before he could strike. The FSB has gone out of its way to arrest a citizen of a central Asian country who had been recruited by ISIS. There were some reports earlier that they were trying to recruit fighters from Syria and send them to Jammu and Kashmir,” Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) added.

ISIS Bomber's Confession Video Accessed

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network accessed the terrorist's 57-second-long confession video wherein he revealed that he was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leaders. In the video, the terrorist said that he was receiving special training, and on the orders of a person named Yusuf, he flew to Russia. He also said that his next destination was India, where he was to get all the necessary support to carry out the attack from someone he was to meet.

"‘In 2022, I received special training. By the orders of Yusuf (inaudible), I flew to Russia from where I was to fly to India. In India, I was supposed to get all the necessary support to carry out a terror attack. I was to meet someone in India," he can be heard saying in the video.

According to Russian news agency Sputnik, "Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organisation banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement. The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.

Image: Republic World, PTI