Major 3-state Terror Plot Averted By Delhi Police: 2 Pakistani Terrorists Among 6 Arrested

Averting a major terror plot in the country, the Delhi Police Special Cell in coordination with two other state police departments has busted a terror module organized by Pakistan, by arresting six accused including two Pakistani-trained terrorists on Tuesday.

Of the total six arrested individuals, two terrorists named Osama and Zeeshan had been trained in Pakistan, Special Cell sources told Republic. Osama and Zeeshan, who were working under the instructions of Pak-ISI, were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing the IEDs.

The Special cell also recovered explosives and firearms, apart from a live IED, in a multi-state operation. The live bomb was recovered from the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The scale of the operation was evident from the fact that it involved the arrest of persons in Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The alleged terrorist arrested from UP was picked up in Allahabad's Karaili, with the support of the UP ATS.

Terrorists wanted to conduct targeted killings & blasts across India

The terrorists' motive was to conduct targeted killings and blasts across the country. Sources also said the training of the accused was coordinated by gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother in Pakistan. The terror plot to conduct multiple blasts in major cities of India was funded by Dawood's gang, they added. The terror operation was closely coordinated from the other side of the border.

As per Delhi Police Special CP Neeraj Thakur, there were two components of the operation - one was the delivery of an IED safely to the terrorists hiding in India and the second was planting the explosives in major cities during the festive season. The entire operation was coordinated by Pakistan, he said.

The arrest of four accused persons has exposed the nexus of Pak ISI-sponsored and trained terror modules with underworld operatives and averted a slew of serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and other states in India. The arrested persons were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan. The underworld operative Sameer, a close associate of Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by Pak-based persons connected with underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan, to ensure the smooth delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons, and grenades to different entities in India.

PR ISI Terror (1) by Republic on Scribd