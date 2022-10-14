In a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Mansa police arrested another accused from Amritsar airport. The accused identified as Jagtar Singh is the neighbour of the slain Congress leader and Punjabi singer who lived just 200 meters away from his residence. As per sources, the accused was allegedly trying to flee to Dubai when he was stopped by immigration officials at the airport and later handed over to the police.

A lookout notice was issued against Jagtar after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh filed a complaint against him suspecting his involvement in the singer's murder as he passed by his house several times before the incident. Now, the accused is being interrogated by the police about his role in the slain Congress leader's murder case.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

AAP government came under fire for the singer's murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra addressed a press conference and clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind in the case.

(Image: RepublicWorld/SidhuMoosewala/Facebook)